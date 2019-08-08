Janna Barbauld (nee Fett)

WASHINGTON, MI - Janna Barbauld (nee Fett), age 32 of Washington, MI formerly of Highland, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019.

She is survived by husband, Robb; mother, Marilyn Fett; sister, Alexa (Richard) Fisher; uncles: Philip (Susan) Gadzala, Lawrence (Kara) Gadzala, and David Fett; cousins: Jeffrey Gadzala, Jillian Gadzala, and Kathryn Fett; mother and father-in-law, Cheryl and James Barbauld; sister-in-law, Raeanne (Jason) Cerny; brother-in-law, Ryan (Audra) Barbauld; nephew, Tyler Cerny; nieces: Brennah Cerny, Addison and Evelyn Barbauld. Preceded in death by father, Willam Fett; maternal grandparents, Casimir and Jane Gadzala; paternal grandparents, Charles and Patricia Fett.

Janna was a graduate of Highland High School and received her doctorate in Pharmacy from Butler University. She was a clinical Pharmacist for Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. Janna was a loving daughter and wife who also loved her fur babies, Mac and Archey.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, August 10, 2019 starting with prayers at 9:30 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPELand 10:00 a.m. Mass from St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Avenue, Merrillville with Rev. James Meade officiating. Cremation to follow. At rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The School of Pharmacy at Butler University, Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society, or a choice of your own.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.