Evangelist Jannie Belle Brown Jones

HAMMOND, IN - Evangelist Jannie Belle Brown Jones, age 79, of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary.

Survivors three sisters, Willie Belle Waxton Shirley Brown and Mattie Brown; one aunt, Queen Esther Key and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, Jim Jones and brother, Charlie Brown.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 4911 McCook Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary. Visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Jannie Belle Jones was a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Jones and Brown families during their time of loss.