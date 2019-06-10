Jason Aaron Lynn

HAMMOND, IN - Jason Aaron Lynn, age 41 of Hammond, Indiana passed away on June 4th 2019 at St. Mary's hospital in Hobart Indiana. He is survived by his mother, Devina Lynn; wife, Brooke Lynn; son, Austin Lynn; daughters: Haleigh Lynn and Ashleigh Lynn; brother, Nathan Venzke; sister, Shauna Dougherty; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends that were all close to his heart.

Services will be Tuesday June 11th from 4:00-8:00 PM at BURNS & KISH FUNERAL HOME 5840 Hohman Ave. in Hammond, Indiana. www.burnskish.com