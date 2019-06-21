Jason Cooper

NEW BERN, NC - Jason Carl Cooper, 41, of New Bern, NC, formerly of Hammond/Highland, IN went home to be with the Lord on June 15, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Marsha Cooper (fiance, Joey Collins) of New Bern, NC; brother, Christopher Cooper (USMC Retired) and wife, Carla of New Bern, NC; two nieces, Nicole and husband Jimmy Vanlandingham (USMC) of Havelock, NC and Madison Cooper of New Bern, NC; one nephew, Quentin Cooper and wife, Nathalie of Havelock, NC; four great nieces, Lilianna, Tatiana, Jazleen, and Rhiannon (born on June 18,2019); and one great nephew, JJ; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Carl Cooper (7-19 -13); Grandparents, Carl Cooper (1-31-07) and Gerry Cooper (3-22-06), William Bratton (9-30-03) and Betty Bratton (4-23-95). Jason grew up in Northwest Indiana and worked mostly as an auto mechanic at Honda Bosak in Highland as well as Simko Industries in Hammond, IN and Schererville Steel in Schererville, IN before his health failed. He graduated from Calumet Baptist School, Highland High School (Class of 1997) and Ivy Tech. Jason played the drums and he loved music. He loved God, his family and friends. He was excited to move to North Carolina (2-2018) to spend time with his best friend and brother, Chris.

Jason was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, Highland, IN and attended Liberty Church in Havelock, NC with his brother and family. Jason will be missed by all. He had a heart of gold.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour before the service, at COTTEN FUNERAL HOME, 2201 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC with Brother Joey Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park, New Bern, NC. In lieu of flowers you may contribute to the funeral expenses by contacting COTTEN FUNERAL HOME.