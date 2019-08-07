Jason Edward Chirila

BURNS HARBOR, IN - Jason Edward Chirila, age 42 of Burns Harbor, IN passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1977 in Valparaiso, IN to John and Gloria (Cooper) Chirila.

Jason is survived by his Parents, John and Gloria; Sister, Brooke (Jason) Berry; niece, Calli Berry; special Aunt, Brenda (Bill) Storey; several other Aunts, Uncles, many Cousins, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, Edward and Sarah Cooper; Paternal Grandparents, John and Stella Chirila; cousin and best friend, Danny Kaletta.

Jason graduated from Portage High School, class of 1995. He went on to earn his Associate's degree from Ivy Tech Community College. He loved to play baseball and basketball. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, Cubs and Bulls. Music was a very important to Jason. Some of his favorite bands include Rush, Van Halen, Soundgarden, Audioslave and many more. Jason was a talented artist and musician, he liked to draw, write music and play guitar. He enjoyed his career working in the HVAC field as an installer. Jason loved his family and had a close, special relationship with his niece, Calli. They always had so much fun together.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE, CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Funeral Ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Scott officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.