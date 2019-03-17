Jason Jude Koselke

Jason Jude Koselke, age 34, passed away suddenly on March 8, 2019 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

The memorial services will be held at HIGHLAND HILLS FUNERAL HOME, located in Nashville, TN, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Jason was born on August 31, 1984 in Hammond, IN.

Jason is survived by his mother, Lisa Oregon; sisters, Ashley Koshered and McKenna Daily; brother, Sam Daily.

The family wishes to thank everyone who has donated and offered love and support during this time of need.