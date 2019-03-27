Jason Jude Koselke, age 34, passed away suddenly on March 8, 2019 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
The memorial services will be held at HIGHLAND HILLS FUNERAL HOME, located in Nashville, TN, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Jason was born on August 31, 1984 in Hammond, IN.
Jason is survived by his mother, Lisa Obregon; sisters, Ashley Koselke and McKenna Daily; brother, Sam Daily; nieces, Zoey and Lucy; father, Kevin Koselke.
The family wishes to thank everyone who has donated and offered love and support during this time of need.
Published in The Times on Mar. 27, 2019