Javier "El Heneral" Zamora

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Javier "El Heneral" Zamora, age 63 of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Efigenia Hernandez; wife of 14 years, Ruby Aguilar; six children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren; step children: Francisco Aguilar, Armando Aguilar and Victoria (David Pyle) Aguilar; step grandchildren: Armando Aguilar Pyle, Mya Pyle, Tatiana Pyle and one on the way; brothers and sisters; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Fidel Zamora.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Carlos Martinez officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Friday morning.

Javier was an employee at Redbud Landscaping, St. John, IN and a former employee at Bar Processing, Hammond, IN. He was a very quiet person who was always surrounded by his friends and neighbors who loved him. He loved maintaining his yard and garden and keeping his vehicles clean and he was always willing to help those in need of a mechanic.

To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.