LAKEVIEW, AR - Mr. Jay Jarrett, age 82, of Lakeview passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 at the Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on September 19, 1937 to George and Eva (McLeod) Jarrett in Cave City, Arkansas where he will be buried at Fairview Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Schwab Jarrett of Lakeview, Arkansas; two daughters: Shannon Jarrett Barron and Jackie Jarrett Edwards and her husband, Gordan; their mother: Donna Jarrett Egan; two step-sons: Mel Schwab and Mark Schwab. He had many caring grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter: Cama Jarrett Young.

Jay lived in Valparaiso, Indiana for many years before moving to Texas and eventually back to Arkansas. He was the chief photographer for the Vidette Messenger (NWI Times). There were many organizations and sporting events that he covered for the newspaper. When he moved to Texas he worked for Shell Oil, Barker Photography and eventually became a real estate agent.

Arrangements will be private. If you care to make a donation to the Hospice of the Ozarks, Hospice House in honor of Jay, please send to 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653.

