Jayce Ryan Haney

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JAYCE RYAN HANEY ON HIS 15TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 5/21/1986 - 7/16/2004 If we could have a lifetime wish and one that could come true, we would pray to God with all our hearts just to see and speak to you. A thousand words won't bring you back, we know because we've tried. And neither will a million tears, we know because we've cried. You left behind our broken hearts and precious memories too, but we never wanted memories; we only wanted you. Missing you always, Dad, Mom, Kristina, Taylor, Ryan, Melissa, Hayley, Ryder and all of your Family & Friends (We love you Uncle Jayce and Rocky.)