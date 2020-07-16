1/1
Jayce Ryan Haney
{ "" }
Jayce Ryan Haney

5/21/1986 - 7/16/2004

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JAYCE RYAN HANEY ON HIS 16TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

You'll never be forgotten that simply cannot be. As long as we are living, we'll carry you with us...safely, tucked within our hearts. Your light will always shine, a glowing ember never stilled throughout the end of time. No matter what the future brings or what may lie ahead, we know that you will walk with us along this path we tread. So, rest my Angel, be at peace, and let your soul fly free. When it's our time, we'll join you there for all eternity. Missing you always, Dad, Mom, Kristina, Taylor, Ryan, Melissa, Hayley, Ryder and all of your Family & Friends (We love you Uncle Jayce and Rocky.)



Published in The Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
