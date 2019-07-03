J.D. Barron

VALPARAISO, IN - J.D. Barron, 86 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born August 12, 1932 in Buhl, AL to William and Gertrude (Strickland) Barron. J.D. graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School and proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, from 1950-1953. He later made his career as a Turn Foreman with US Steel before his retirement.

J.D. enjoyed duck hunting, keeping his yard looking immaculate, and especially spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. 0On January 23, 1955 in Tuscaloosa, J.D. married Helen Dockery, who preceded him in death in 2017.

He is survived by their sons: Timothy Michael (Jan) Barron of Hobart, Jeffrey Scott Barron of Ft. Davis, TX, William Jay (Shellie) Barron of Valparaiso; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and sisters: Dorothy (Curtis) Drummond, and Nell Fryer. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .