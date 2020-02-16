Jean Belcher

VALPARAISO, IN - Jean Belcher, 94, of Valparaiso formerly of Ogden Dunes passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born September 3, 1925 in Knott, KY to Beckham and Maggie (Fugate) Dobson, graduated from Vest High School and attended Pippa Passes College. Jean had owned and operated Jean's Beauty Salon in Ogden Dunes for over 25 years endearing her to scores of loyal clients. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and enjoyed return visits to her roots in Kentucky and getaways to Florida. Her flower and vegetable garden was a source of great pride, allowing her to provide fresh produce and colorful arrays to family and friends.

On August 28, 1946 she married Richard Belcher who survives along with their son, Larry Eugene (Linda Jean) Belcher of Portage, Grandchildren, Elizabeth (Rex) Parks and Christine (Ray) Parker and great grandsons, Dr. Zach (Emily) Messina and Riley Parker. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Shelby, Goldie, Rosie, Ogie, L.C., Chalmar & J.B.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.