Jean Binge (1938 - 2020)
Obituary
Jean Binge

THAYER, IN - Jean Binge, 81, of Thayer, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She is survived by her children: Kim (Randy Sr.) Kovach of Lake Village, Chris (Lana) of Morocco, Brad of Thayer, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and her sister, Judie Hall from Steger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie and brother, Donald Sopetti.

Jean was a member of the Roselawn United Methodist Church and loved nothing more in life than being a wife, mother and grandmother. Private Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, with Cremation following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to . www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Mar. 23, 2020
