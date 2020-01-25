Jean C. Strych (nee Grzemski)

GRIFFITH, IN/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Jean C. Strych, age 94 of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020. Jean is survived by her loving daughter Audrey (Claude). Cherished grandmother of; Tracy (Terry), Scott (Debbie), Bob (Tina), Amanda (Joshua). Jean was a wonderful great grandmother of Amanda, Amber, Tyler, Corey, Ashley, Tyler, Brandon, Connor, and Luke and great great grandmother of Jade, Braylee, and Carter. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband Eugene and son Dennis.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 with closing prayers beginning at 10:30 AM at the funeral home, then proceeding to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL for a 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Jean will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Jean was very active and will be greatly missed at St. Andrew Church, Sunshine Club, Ladies Rosary Confraternity, Our Lady Of Knock Club, and Thornton Township Luncheons. Jean was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com