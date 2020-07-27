Jean C. Trembley

VALPARAISO, IN - Jean C. Trembley, 87, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. In God's perfect timing Jean is now in the arms of Jesus. She was born January 3, 1933 to Edward and Ethel (Greener) Klingener. Jean enjoyed working in the jewelry department at J.C. Penney for many years, but embraced her role as an artist, working in oils, water colors and print making, and most recently discovered gourd painting. Traveling and wintering in the U.S. southwest where she could immerse herself in the beauty of nature fulfilled her. Her ladies water aerobics class at the "Y" was always much anticipated along with a host of family pets over the years. This strong, determined, yet gracious lady ultimately found her grounding in her faith in God through membership at Liberty Bible Church where music and scripture allowed her to become alive in Christ.

On October 6, 1954 she married Ernest F. Trembley who preceded her in death in 2017. Survivors include their children, Laura (Tony) Cipolla of Norwalk, Iowa and E. Matthew Trembley of Palatine, Illinois, sister, Joyce Smith of Arizona, grandchildren, Audrey (Joshua) Escalante, Matthew and Jack Trembley and twin great-granddaughters, Lucy Faith and Charlotte Hope Escalante. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Edna Deal.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 29th from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 5:00 p.m.