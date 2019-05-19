Jean Gloria Truchan

Jean Gloria Truchan, age 96, passed away May 17, 2019. She was the co-owner of Gary Bridge and Iron in Gary. Jean Gloria was a lifelong member of 43rd Avenue Presbyterian Church, Gary which is currently Christ Presbyterian in Winfield. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Stephan.

Jean Gloria is survived by her children, Steve, Jr., (Sue) Truchan, Lynn (Douglas) White, and Kay (Mark) Ribordy; grandchildren, Stephanie Truchan, Michael (An) White, Meredith White, Nick, Luke, and Leah Ribordy.

There will be a memorial service held privately by Jean Gloria's family at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com