Jean K. Hensey

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Jean K. Hensey born June 29, 1923 went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020.

She was born to Walter and Daisy Stoddart in Hammond, IN. She had one brother, James G. Stoddart. After graduating from Hammond High School in 1941, Jean attended Indiana University in Bloomington where she was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. In 1945, Jean graduated with Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. She was employed at the IU Medical Center in Indianapolis until 1952, when she married William (Bill) T. Hensey, Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, her daughter Ellen Hensey Lewtas, her parents and her brother.

Jean spent the first 65 years of her life in the Calumet region in northern Indiana. In 1988, she and Bill moved to San Antonio, TX where she lived the remainder of her life. She was very involved in the community giving her time to many social and philanthropic organizations. A long-time resident at the Villa de San Antonio until December 2019, Jean narrated several holiday music presentations by the Happy Singers. She was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for 57 years; Chapter CJ, Munster, IN and Chapter EE, San Antonio. Jean was fun-loving and greatly enjoyed life. She loved to travel and ride roller coasters.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Carol Hensey Marquardt and husband Jon of San Antonio, TX. She was known as Oma Jean to her step-grandchildren Kevin Marquardt and wife Colleen of Fredericksburg, TX and Jennifer Smith and husband Robert of Boerne, TX and step-great-grandchildren Will Marquardt, and Dusty and Corrie Smith. She is also survived by son-in-law, Ted A. Lewtas; sister-in-law, Betty Stoddart; nieces Kathryn Absher and husband Gary, Judith Goodson and husband Clint; and nephew, James A. Stoddart and wife Alison.

The family would like to thank Jean's doctors (Dr. William E. Craig, Dr. Nicholas P. Martinez, and Dr. Sherwyn Schwartz) for their expertise that assisted Jean in living a long life. Memorial donations in remembrance of Jean Hensey may be made to the Villa de San Antonio (Attn: Holiday Fund), 8103 N. Hollow, San Antonio, TX 78240. Other correspondence may be sent to 5315 Auburn Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78249.

A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date due to current health concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus.

Arrangements with Olinger-Saenz Mortuary Service, 6614 S. Flores, San Antonio, TX 78214.