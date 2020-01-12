Jean M. Tuleja

Jeannie, Hope you'll be watching from your skybox on Sunday and sending us some prayers....

Recalling "the worst call in NFL history" and the last play of the game near the end zone; Seattle should have been charged with pass interference and we would've won that game. But, the penalty wasn't called and no review of the play was possible due to the end of the game. We were Bear Killers for another year and living in Bear Country makes it my Super Bowl. Missed you again at Christmastime, and Sunday Mass and at many other places too. But, not in my heart. My clock is running ... As Always, Your Pat