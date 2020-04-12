Jean M. Tuleja

JEAN M. TULEJA'S PRAYER TO THE HOLY SPIRIT - He who solves all problems, lights all roads, so we can obtain our goals. His divine gift to forgive and forget all evils against us and in all instances in my life; You are with me. I confess once again that I never want to be separated from You - ever. I wish to be with You in eternal glory. Thank You for Your mercy towards me and mine. "J.M.T."

This Prayer was found in The TIMES Personal Notices, 37 days after the Lord took Jeannie's hand. For two years, Jeannie could not let go of her Mother's death. Jeannie loved her Mother dearly. Today, Jean and her Mother enjoy eternal glory together. Jeannie truly was an Angel. The Lord gave me this Angel 64 years ago. To all those who lost an Angel, I wish you a Holy Easter Sunday, Amen.