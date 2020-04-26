Jean M. Tuleja

"I WANT TO JUMP LIKE MIKE"

My Jeannie loved to see Michael Jordan fly through the air, but Jeannie said girls can jump too. We wrote Michael, and weeks later Michael stopped by our home.

Jeannie was ready for the challenge, so in our court yard, with me on the camper, the ball went up, it was the fun we enjoyed in her life, Jeannie was ready for any challenge.

The Lord truly gave me an Angel, and after 12 years, I miss her dearly.

P.S. If you put your thumb over the stool, Jeannie has jumped her highest! Love You, Your Pat