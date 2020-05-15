Jean M. Tuleja JEAN M. TULEJA, MY ANGEL ABOVE ON OUR 44TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY MAY 15, 1976. - Our 8th Anniversary - A surprise party, great food at the Taste in Calumet City and some of our best friends to make our party one to remember. An emerald ring staring up at you from the bottom of a glass of wine! Just one more day I could say, I found a piece of happiness that I could call my very own in YOU. Happy 44th Anniversary Jeannie, My Sweetheart. As Always, Your Pat



