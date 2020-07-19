1/1
Jean M. Tuleja
Jean M. Tuleja

IN LOVING MEMORY- TO AN ANGEL ABOVE, JEAN M. TULEJA ON HER 12TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 1942 - 2008.

Sweetheart, You are at peace with your parents, Mary and Adam. Today, is a day in my life that I will never forget.

Jeannie, Today our Lord is cleansing the earth. Of all the reasons for COVID-19, the blame goes to one individual for this, and whose to blame in all those other countries? In all this confusion, not once was our Lord's name mentioned. Could this be the cleansing of our world? Many without religion still remember hearing, "He takes away the sins of the world." We with faith pray for those others and may my prayers to the Lord be answered. I pray to be in eternal glory for the life I have lived. As my Angel, give me guidance through these days of darkness. I love you with all my heart and I miss you dearly. As always, Your Pat



Published in The Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
