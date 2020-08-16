1/1
Jean M. Tuleja
Jean M. Tuleja

12 YEARS AN ANGEL - Today, I am writing to an Angel, she was my whole life.

Happy Birthday Jeannie, Won't forget that night; so much fun we had, dinner at Taste of Italy and dancing at Glenwood Oaks. Going home, you sat right next to me, your head on my shoulder saying, "I never thought I could be so happy!" Then out of the clear, blue you said, "Don't cry when I'm gone," such a beautiful evening to say that. Then, an appointment you made for me, to see a heart specialist, saying, "I don't ever want to lose you!" I get a heavy heart when I hear my song, "16 Candles" and "Over the Rainbow" touches my heart ... "Someday I'll wish upon a Star and wake-up were the clouds are far behind me" ... (Star), is that you? (Star) because your last name was STARzynski. The Lord knows, I love you dearly, I speak His Name with every prayer I send you. Missing you way to long. As Always and Forever, Your Pat



Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
