Jean Marie Huizenga

HIGHLAND, IN - Jean Marie Huizenga, 83, of Highland, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved wife of Henry Huizenga for 60 years, mother to Larry (Vicki) Huizenga, and daughter Brenda (Steve) Konings, and grandmother.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM at the funeral home, immediately following; brother-in-law, Rev. John Kerssies and grandson, Rev. Chadd Huizenga, officiating. For complete obituary, please visit www.hillsidefhcares.com.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.


