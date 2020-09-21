1/
Jean Michal
1944 - 2020
Jean Michal

VALPARAISO, IN - Jean Michal, 76, of Valparaiso, passed away on September 19, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1944, in Chattanooga, TN, to William A. and Thelma O. (Ritchie) Jenkins, who both preceded her in death. Jean worked most of her life as a health care worker. She enjoyed spending time in her garden planting, however, her favorite thing was cooking and spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Jean is survived by her daughters Anna (Jimmy) Gibson, Barbara Garner, and Myrna Marome. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Michal, daughter Susan Garner, and son Nathan Garner.

A visitation for Jean will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M., with Rev. Jerry Gibson officiating. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.



Published in The Times on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
SEP
23
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
