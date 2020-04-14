Jean Molengraft (nee Mihalick)

VALPARAISO, IN - Jean Molengraft (nee Mihalick), age 89, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Jean is survived by her step-son, Neal (Rita) Molengraft; grandchildren: Brett and Kristine Kutansky, Steve Molengraft, Amy and Brendan Hulse, Neal, Matthew and Lisa Molengraft, Beth Kutansky and Scott and Diane Molengraft; great-grandchildren: David and Samantha Molengraft, Sarah Molengraft, Ruby and Reese Molengraft, Emma and Catherine Hulse, Roy Kutansky; brother, Raymond (Barbara) Mihalick; sister-in-law, JoAnn Mihalick; numerous nieces and nephews; pet, Teddy.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Molengraft; parents: Matthew and Anna Mihalick; step-daughters: Deborah Molengraft and Eleanor Molengraft-Morris; brothers: John (Rose Marie), Steve (Ann), James, George (Betty), Michael (Mary) and Matthew Mihalick; sisters: Barbara and Geraldine Mihalick and Ann (Robert) Critten; pets: Pepe, Belle and Sandy.

Jean was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church where she volunteered and helped in the parish office and with St. Agnes Adult Day Service. She was also a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and a Eucharistic Minister. Jean graduated from Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1948.

Due to CDC guidelines and the health of our community, private services with immediate family only will be handled by Geisen Funeral and Cremation Services in Merrillville, IN. Jean will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Jean's name to St. Paul Catholic Church or St. Agnes Adult Day Service.

