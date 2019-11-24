Jean P. Jimenez (nee Padilla)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jean P. Jimenez (nee Padilla) age 68 of Schererville, passed away November 21, 2019.

Survived by daughter Angela Mendez and the loves of her life, two grandchildren Enzo and Elliott Mendez; brothers Donald Padilla, Robert (Gail) Padilla, Edward (Aida) Padilla and David (Angelica) Padilla and Daniel (Becky) Padilla. Preceded in death by her parents Joe and Mafalda Padilla; brother Tony Padilla and sisters Blanche and Carolyne.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Schererville with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Jean's family on Monday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HJOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (route 30 east of Cline Ave.). Wake prayer service at 5:00 p.m.

Jean was a graduate of E.C. Washington and a retired employee of Inland Steel with 42 years of service. Jean dedicated years of service to Ballet Folklorico of East Chicago.