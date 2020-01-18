Jean Rupe

CROWN POINT, IN - Jean Rupe, age 79 of Crown Point, formerly of Ottumwa, IA, passed away January 16, 2020. She loved working at Katy's and Beck's Bakeries, and enjoyed her time working at the Ottumwa Hospital. Jean was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Joe; brothers Ed and Gary Hoxsey.

She is survived by her loving daughters Katy (Greg) Metcalf, Lori (late Danny) Wray, Stacy (Tim) Moran; grandchildren Jacob and Autumn Metcalf; sisters Irene (Les) Brookes and Susan Larson; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com