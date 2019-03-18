Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean S. Miecznikowski.

Joan S. Miecznikowski

HAMMOND, IN - Joan S. Miecznikowski, age 85, of Hammond, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. She is survived by her sons: Paul and Joe (Sue) Miecznikowski; grandchildren: Melissa (John) Babinski, Alex (Becky) Miecznikowski, Emily (Eric) Depyssler, and Mark Miecznikowski; great grandchildren: Makayla, Sadie, Emma, Evelyn, and Lauren; brother, Chester (Kathy) Boilek; sisters: Cecelia Studniarz, Louise Janda, and Katherine (John) Cvitkovich; sister in law, Lori Boilek-Maglish; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R Miecznikowski; brother, Richard Boilek, and parents, Chester and Anne Boilek.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held directly at St John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Ave in Hammond on Wednesday with visiting at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Joan loved gardening, playing bingo, going to the gambling boats, and watching General Hospital. www.fagenmiller.com