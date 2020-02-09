Jean Tuleja

"A SPECIAL ANGEL, A GIFT ONE LOVED BY ALL" People say, "She's still here with you." Jean is that Angel that watches over me. Throughout our lives together, our Lord was there with us. Jeannie was everything to me.

This coming Valentine's Day will bring tears... cry along with me, if your sweetheart is in a better place too. Jeannie and I loved to go dancing and we both sang along to the song while on the dance floor. Jeannie, my song to you is "LOVE" today; a serenade to you. Young people; keep the Lord in your hearts. Yellow roses to you, Jeannie.

As Always, Your Pat