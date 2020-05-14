I am so saddened to hear of Jeans passing after such a heroic battle with cancer. She was truly a gift to all who had the pleasure to know and work with her as I was fortunate to be a part of. My deepest condolences to her family that she loved immensely only second to her Savior. As an excellent nurse her patients were very blessed to be in her care. Wishing many wonderful memories to all who new and loved her.

Mary

Friend