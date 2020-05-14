Jean Wille Oliver Jean Wille Oliver passed away on May 11, 2020 after gracefully and unwaveringly fighting breast cancer for nearly twenty years. Jean is survived by the one and only love of her life, Richard Oliver, Sr.; her three children: Kristin (Treavor) Mahle, Rebecca (Robert) Alm and Rick Jr. (Ashlee) Oliver; her seven grandchildren: Mason, Alivia, Katie, Flint, Evan, Annabelle and Penny Jean. She is also survived by siblings: Jan (Paul) Hoffman and John (Sue) Wille. Jean was also a loving sister-in-law to Lynn, Keith, Mary, Hansel, Ruth, Mike and Carol, as well as an extraordinary aunt to numerous nephews and nieces. Jean was preceded in death by her parents: Clara and Clarence Wille.Due to current conditions surrounding the pandemic the visitation and funeral services are private. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date for all who loved her to attend. View the Funeral Services via live stream through your Facebook page at 11:00 AM CST on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Search for Geisen Funeral Homes Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/geisenfuneralhome/. The live stream will pop up when the service begins.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Jean's memory to: Casting for Recovery www.castingforrecovery.org and Indiana Dunes Great Banquet www.idgb.net. Visit Jean's online guestbook at www.geisenfuneralhome.com 219-663-2500.
Published in The Times on May 14, 2020.