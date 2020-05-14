Jean Wille Oliver
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Wille Oliver Jean Wille Oliver passed away on May 11, 2020 after gracefully and unwaveringly fighting breast cancer for nearly twenty years. Jean is survived by the one and only love of her life, Richard Oliver, Sr.; her three children: Kristin (Treavor) Mahle, Rebecca (Robert) Alm and Rick Jr. (Ashlee) Oliver; her seven grandchildren: Mason, Alivia, Katie, Flint, Evan, Annabelle and Penny Jean. She is also survived by siblings: Jan (Paul) Hoffman and John (Sue) Wille. Jean was also a loving sister-in-law to Lynn, Keith, Mary, Hansel, Ruth, Mike and Carol, as well as an extraordinary aunt to numerous nephews and nieces. Jean was preceded in death by her parents: Clara and Clarence Wille.Due to current conditions surrounding the pandemic the visitation and funeral services are private. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date for all who loved her to attend. View the Funeral Services via live stream through your Facebook page at 11:00 AM CST on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Search for Geisen Funeral Homes Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/geisenfuneralhome/. The live stream will pop up when the service begins.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Jean's memory to: Casting for Recovery www.castingforrecovery.org and Indiana Dunes Great Banquet www.idgb.net. Visit Jean's online guestbook at www.geisenfuneralhome.com 219-663-2500.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
live stream through your Facebook page
Send Flowers
Visitation
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 13, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Jeans passing after such a heroic battle with cancer. She was truly a gift to all who had the pleasure to know and work with her as I was fortunate to be a part of. My deepest condolences to her family that she loved immensely only second to her Savior. As an excellent nurse her patients were very blessed to be in her care. Wishing many wonderful memories to all who new and loved her.
Mary
Friend
May 13, 2020
Jean always had a smile and a good thought for everyone. My sincere condolences to the family. Let the good times, smiles and memories bring joy to you and smile to your face as Jean always had. God Bless.
The FitzGerald Family
Evelyn FitzGerald
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved