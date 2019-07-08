Jeanette Adele Gard (Nee Fairse)

HAMMOND/MERRILLVILLE/MUNSTER - Jeanette Adele Gard, age 94, of Munster entered into eternal life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She is survived by her children: David C. (Diana Krist-Gard) Gard of Schererville, IN and Deborah (Ronald) Kelderman of Lexington, SC; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one sister, Carrie Nola (Robert) Fritz; several nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 11 years, William C. Gard; oldest son, Jeffrey W. Gard; parents: Marvin (Vivian) Fairse; two sisters: LaVon Wilkenson and Vera DePew.

Friends are invited to meet with the family at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond, Hessville on Thursday, July 11,2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. for a memorial visitation.

Jennie was born on July 25, 1924 in Freelandville, IN and lived in South Carolina before moving to Merrillville in 2010. She was a hard worker and was employed as an IT worker for Sinclair Oil then spent the balance of her career at Inland Steel. Jennie enjoyed knitting and sewing. Jennie dearly loved her family; she was a sweet and loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com