Jeanette E. Schoop (nee DeGroot)

HAMMOND, IN - Jeanette E. Schoop (nee DeGroot) age 73 of Hammond, IN was called by the Lord on November 26, 2019.

Jeanette is survived by her loving children; Eugene (Mary) Schoop and Rebecca (Sha) Goreham of Hammond; dear grandchildren, Mackenzy, Teagan and Kealeigh Goreham and Christian Schoop; precious great grandchild; Annalysia Goreham; siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Schoop; son, Erik Schoop; and parents, Dwayne and Myra (nee Cory) DeGroot. Mrs. Schoop was a lifetime resident of Hammond; member of Trinity Lutheran Church, pervious owner of B/H Enterprises and Hopman Rug Cleaners.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7227 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN with Pastor Patrick M. Gumz officiating. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY entrusted with arrangements 219.322.7766. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 7227 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, IN. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com