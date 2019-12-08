Jeanette E. (DeGroot) Schoop

Service Information
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
7227 Hohman Ave.
Hammond, IN
Obituary
Jeanette E. Schoop (nee DeGroot)

HAMMOND, IN - Jeanette E. Schoop (nee DeGroot) age 73 of Hammond, IN was called by the Lord on November 26, 2019.

Jeanette is survived by her loving children; Eugene (Mary) Schoop and Rebecca (Sha) Goreham of Hammond; dear grandchildren, Mackenzy, Teagan and Kealeigh Goreham and Christian Schoop; precious great grandchild; Annalysia Goreham; siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Schoop; son, Erik Schoop; and parents, Dwayne and Myra (nee Cory) DeGroot. Mrs. Schoop was a lifetime resident of Hammond; member of Trinity Lutheran Church, pervious owner of B/H Enterprises and Hopman Rug Cleaners.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7227 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN with Pastor Patrick M. Gumz officiating. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY entrusted with arrangements 219.322.7766. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 7227 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, IN. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Funeral Home Details