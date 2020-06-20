Jeanette Feiertag

DeKALB, IL - Jeanette Feiertag died peacefully in her sleep on June 18, 2020, in DeKalb, IL, having lived on this earth for 95 years and one day. Jeanette was born June 17, 1925, at her home in Hammond, IN, to Henry C. Meincke and Augusta (Wilkening) Meincke. Jeanette was the youngest of seven children, including Henry, twins Arthur and Walter, Ruth, and twins Edna and Esther. Walter, Edna and Esther died as young children.

Jeanette was baptized as an infant at St. John Lutheran Church in Whiting, IN. She was confirmed in her faith at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Chicago. After graduating from Bowen High School in Chicago, Jeanette did secretarial work at Bausch & Lomb, and Republic Steel, both in Chicago.

On May 19, 1951, Jeanette married Edgar Feiertag at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. They made their home in Calumet City, Ill. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Thomas Edgar, Nancy Jeanette and Robert Carl. In 2017, Jeanette moved to DeKalb.

Jeanette was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Hammond, where she enjoyed volunteer work in the church office and on the Braille team. Jeanette loved animals and had several dogs, cats, and even a chicken, as pets.

Jeanette was predeceased by her husband, parents and siblings. She leaves to mourn her children, Tom (Cindy) of Wisconsin, Nancy (Carl) of Illinois and Bob (Cindy) of Texas; eight grandchildren, Suzie (Jason) of Minnesota, Katie (Derek) of Wisconsin, Bekah of Wisconsin, Andy (Izabelle) of Illinois, Matthew (Sarah) of Indiana, Peter of Illinois, Bobby (Amanda) of Texas, and Nick of Texas; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7227 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN 46324, following visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery, 6551 Calumet Ave., Hammond.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to "Worship Anew" at Lutheran Ministries Media, 5 Martin Luther Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence with Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels, www.olsonfh.com or 815-522-3563.

May God bless our memories of Jeanette Feiertag.