Jeanette Zelda Sutton
Jeanette Zelda Sutton, age 89, formerly of Roselawn, Lowell, and Lake Dalecarlia passed away on October 2, 2020 at the Rensselaer Care Center. Jeanette was born in Chicago and grew up in Lake Dalecarlia. She was a 1950 graduate of Lowell High School.

Jeanette was known for a lifetime of being soft-spoken, welcoming, and for always being a cheerful person. She was the co-owner of Sutton Farm in Roselawn with her husband, "Pug", and she enjoyed gardening and a farm-to-table lifestyle before it was a popular social movement. She was a former member of the Lake County Bridle & Saddle Club, a longtime 4-H leader, and she served her community for many years as a respected Trustee for Lincoln Township residents in Newton County. She was a longtime member of the Newton County Extension Homemakers and the Roselawn United Methodist Church. In her later years, Jeanette enjoyed seeing old family friends and making new ones at the Rensselaer VFW.

She was preceded in death by her husband Merle "Pug" Sutton. She is survived by children: Marcia (Lynn) Boezeman of DeMotte, Katie Peterson of West Virginia, Jeff (Susan) Sutton of Natalia, Texas, Barbara Sutton of Rensselaer, and Myron (Monica) Sutton of Crown Point. Jeanette was a proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Per Jeanette's wishes cremation will take place. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation and a private memorial service will be held. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steinke Funeral Home
403 N Front St
Rensselaer, IN 47978
(219) 866-5151
