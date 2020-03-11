Jeanine A. Doescher

MUNSTER, IN - Jeanine A. Doescher, 64, passed peacefully on March 5, 2020, at her home in Munster, IN.

Jeanine is survived by her parents, Mildred and Gene Wydrinski; her husband David C. Doescher; her children Jacqueline Doescher and Jennifer (Richard) Agnew; grandchildren Nick and Noah Shipley; sister Sharon Sullivan and brother Chris Wydrinski; along with aunts, uncles, and nieces and nephews.

Jeanine was born March 27, 1956, and lived in Dyer, IN, until 1976 when she married. She then raised her family in Munster, IN. Jeanine followed her dream and became a flight attendant to travel the world. She saw every country, culture, and tasted all the food she ever dreamed of.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking them to lunches, spoiling them, and loving them to pieces. Jeanine's memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. The mass will be held directly at St. Thomas More Church at 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.