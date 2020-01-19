Jeanne M. Hughes

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jeanne M. Hughes, 99, of Merrillville IN formerly from Gary, passed away at home on January 15, 2020. She was the birth mother to 11 and surrogate mama to many others. Proceeded in death by husband, Patrick J. Hughes; children: Danny Pat, Terrance, Sheila Weldon; grandchildren: Jeannie Adams, and Zack Holland. Jeanne is survived by Michael, Noreen Ruberto, Timothy, Kathleen Holland, Dorothy, John, Mary Kay, Mary Pat, and Thomas, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Jeanne never knew a stranger, easily connecting with everyone she met. An avid gardener her beautiful gardens graced Black Oak, Glen park, and Merrillville for many years. She was a proud member of Avon's Presidents club, enjoyed crossword puzzles, Scrabble, and was an insatiable reader. She had a generous heart and donated to an array of charities on a regular basis.

A memorial service will be held later this year. In remembrance of Jeanne donate to a .