Jeanne Reed

NEW CHICAGO, IN - Jeanne Reed, of New Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, July 3 at St. Anthony's Village in Crown Point. She was born in 1926 in Greenwood Mississippi and lived in New Chicago over 70 years. Jeanne graduated from Emerson High School in Gary in 1943. She served 20 years as the New Chicago Clerk Treasurer. For many years she was active with the American Legion Auxiliary as a charter member of the New Chicago Unit 454 and later became a member of Hobart Unit 54. She was a sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Paul in 2009, daughter Paula in 2002, and sons Philip in 1992 and Paul, Jr. in 2017. She is survived by two sons: Timothy J. (Donna) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Robert (Suzanne) of Denver, Colorado and daughter, Suzanne (Per) Dahlberg of Trollhaettan Sweden; twelve grandchildren: Andi Reed (Pat Osler), David (Paulette) Reed, Laura (Michael) Whetstone, Robert Lockhart, Jonathon (Christi) Reed, Janice Tverberg, Jacque Fincher, Sarah Reed (Chris Ballinger), Sophie (Eric) Wright, Ronald Reed, Paul Reed III, Daniel Reed; eleven great-grandchildren; bonus daughters: Linda Reed and Suzanne Walker; and dear friends Edie Kilroy and Nancy Walker.

Visitation will be at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road Hobart, Indiana 46342, from four until eight on Tuesday, July 9. An American Legion Auxiliary service is planned for seven pm Tuesday. A graveside service will be held Wednesday 1:30 PM at Evergreen Memorial Park. Please go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences.