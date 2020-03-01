Jeannette M. Florek

BURNHAM, IL - Jeannette M. Florek, age 82, late of Burnham, IL. passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Loving cousin of Ann Marie (late Stephen) Cibak, Patricia (late John) Mardos, Nancy (John) Frederick and John (Kathleen) Waszolek. Loving cousin and dear friend of many. Preceded in death by parents: Adolph and Helen Florek and sister, Barbara Florek.

Funeral Services 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to Mother of God Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com