Jeannette M. Florek

Guest Book
  • "Jeannie was one of the most caring and sweet people that I..."
Service Information
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL
60633
(773)-646-1133
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Mother of God Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeannette M. Florek

BURNHAM, IL - Jeannette M. Florek, age 82, late of Burnham, IL. passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Loving cousin of Ann Marie (late Stephen) Cibak, Patricia (late John) Mardos, Nancy (John) Frederick and John (Kathleen) Waszolek. Loving cousin and dear friend of many. Preceded in death by parents: Adolph and Helen Florek and sister, Barbara Florek.

Funeral Services 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to Mother of God Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com
Published in The Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.