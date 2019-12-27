Jeannette Marion Fischer

VALPARAISO, IN - Jeannette Marion Fischer, age 75 of Valparaiso, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born on August 25, 1944 in California to Charles and Grace (Eckstrom) McVay.

Jeannette is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years Vincent E. Fischer Sr.; daughter, Jeannette (Jay) White; son, Vincent E. (Melissa) Fischer Jr.; grandchildren, Brittany Esposito (Mike Asher), John Fischer, Vincent (Payton) Fischer, Logan Fischer, Savanah (Matt) Albright, Shelby (Dan) Venegas, Cheyenne Fischer (Taylor Vincent), Reece Fischer, Dunkan Fischer, Briana Hayes; great grandchildren Jacie, Ripley, Annie, Rowan, and Remington. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jeannette graduated from Wirt High School in 1962. She and Vincent were married at the Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in 1963. She was a nurturing figure to all, providing meals and comfort to not only her own children and grandchildren but their friends and countless neighborhood children over the years. As a Girl Scout leader and room mother, she touched many lives. She and her husband travelled extensively, and she held particularly fond memories of Paris, Germany and Ireland. She shared this love of travel through engaging stories and her work as a travel agent. She enjoyed cooking and sharing recipes and was a caterer and cake decorator. She spent her time watching basketball, the Blackhawks, the Cubs, and sending cards and letters to her large family. She worked tirelessly for others her entire life, and the support she provided will reverberate for generations.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. with burial to immediately follow at McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.