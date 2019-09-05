Jeannette Scheeringa (nee Kiel)

HIGHLAND, IN - Jeannette Scheeringa (nee Kiel) age 96 passed away September 3,2019. She is survived by six children John (Barbara) of Lowell, Aliceann (Mike) Donaldson of Florida, Ervin (Sylvia) of Highland, Violet ( David) Stanford of Alabama, Glen of Griffith, Dale of Highland, 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded by husband Jacob E. Scheeringa, infant son James, grandson Lucas Spickard.

Funeral services will be held Saturday September 7, 2019 10:00AM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN, Rev. Rich Bawinkel officiating. Burial Oak Ridge Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday September 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. www.kuiperfh.com