Jeannie Tuleja

TO MY SWEETHEART. Dear Jeannie, Early in September, I had my Celebration Of Life Dinner at Teibel's. It was a special night. In my heart, I know that you and my Mother, Lucy were there too. Seventy-one years ago when I was 10 years old, my Mother would sing this song from Church, a humble, Catholic prayer; two or three times a day. I started picking it up and she told me one day, I would sing this song to someone. I started the dinner with that very song, it was an emotional three minutes. A song that brings glory from The Lord into your heart and joy for all the wonderful people and things He has given in life. The song was dedicated to All those at Teibel's, my Mother, and You, my Sweetheart. It put tears in our eyes, a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. Jeannie, I'm sure in Heaven, you saw tears in my Mother's eyes. That song my Mother would sing was "Ave Maria."

I'm already looking forward to my 6th Celebration Of Life Dinner. "Thanks" go out to the Staff at Teibel's for a great meal. "Thank you," Paul. "Thanks" for such wonderful Friends. And love to You, my Sweetheart! Always, Your Pat