Jeannine I. Thomas

HAMMOND, IN - Jeannine I. Thomas, age 66, from Hammond, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was married to her late husband Philip C. Thomas for 30 years.

Jeannine was survived by her nieces and nephews: Nicole (Michael) Elvanian, Roger (Heather) Raskosky II, Sean (Lisa) Raskosky, Patrick Raskosky, Kari Schmidt, Nicholas (Melissa) Schmidt; sister-in-law Amanda Schmidt, brother-in-law Roger Raskosky; and many great-nieces and nephews, beloved friends, family, and pets. She is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Margret Schmidt, brother Michael Schmidt, and her sister Debra Raskosky.

Jeannine graduated from Hammond High School and worked for Bell Scott and Chapel Lawn. She was an avid Chicago Bulls and Cubs fan, and was a devoted animal lover to her dogs Bowser and Daisy.

There will be no services. A private inurnment will take place with BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.