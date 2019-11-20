Jefferey Alan Hughes (1965 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jefferey Alan Hughes.
Service Information
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-2109
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hobart VFW Post #5365
540 S. Indiana St.
Hobart,, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeffrey Alan Hughes

GREENVILLE, KY/FORMERLY OF HOBART, IN - Jeffrey Alan Hughes, age 54, of Greenville, KY, formerly of Hobart, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 while surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on March 9, 1965 in Gary, IN to Carole Freeman. Jeff was a 1983 graduate of Hobart High School. Jeff was a wonderful man with a big heart. He enjoyed his time fishing, and was always willing to offer a helping hand to those around him. He loved his family and friends very much. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his mother, Carole Freeman; two children, Joshua (Amanda) Hughes and Tiffany (Joshua) Hughes-Campos; four beautiful grandchildren: Ava, Emery, Gavin and Everly; also surviving is companion, Melinda Fulkerson and family.

Family will be holding a celebration of life for Jeff on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at the Hobart VFW Post #5365, 540 S. Indiana St., Hobart, IN 46342. Please call (219) 942-2109 or go online to extend condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.