Jeffrey Alan Hughes

GREENVILLE, KY/FORMERLY OF HOBART, IN - Jeffrey Alan Hughes, age 54, of Greenville, KY, formerly of Hobart, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 while surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on March 9, 1965 in Gary, IN to Carole Freeman. Jeff was a 1983 graduate of Hobart High School. Jeff was a wonderful man with a big heart. He enjoyed his time fishing, and was always willing to offer a helping hand to those around him. He loved his family and friends very much. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his mother, Carole Freeman; two children, Joshua (Amanda) Hughes and Tiffany (Joshua) Hughes-Campos; four beautiful grandchildren: Ava, Emery, Gavin and Everly; also surviving is companion, Melinda Fulkerson and family.

Family will be holding a celebration of life for Jeff on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at the Hobart VFW Post #5365, 540 S. Indiana St., Hobart, IN 46342. Please call (219) 942-2109 or go online to extend condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.