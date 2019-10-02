Jeffery David Schiemann

HAMMOND, IN - Jeffery David Schiemann, age 60, of Hammond, IN passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Jeffery is survived by his brother; Lloyd (Laura) Schiemann; sister, Deborah (late, Gary) Kohonen; nieces, Samantha and Jennifer; nephews, Brian and Stephen; many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Sr. and Helen Schiemann; and brother, Gregory Schiemann.

A visitation will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at SOLAN PURZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN (Corner of Main and Kennedy) 46375 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to sharing meadows would be appreciated. sharefoundation.org

