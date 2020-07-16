1/
Jeffery H. "Jeff" Moore
1959 - 2020
Jeffery H. Moore

PORTAGE, IN - Jeffery H. Moore, age 60, of Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1959 to the late Harold and Annie Moore. Jeff was an HVAC technician and owner and operator of Cuzin's Heating and Air. He loved working on classic cars and attending any local car shows. Jeffery will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Dorothy Moore; stepsons, Steve and Eric Gossett; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins; and beloved dog, Bandit.

Jeff was also preceded in death by his sister, Karen Moore.

A visitation for Jeff will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. we will pay our final respects and go in procession to Calvary Cemetery to lay Jeff to rest. For information, please call (219) 762-3013 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
JUL
17
Funeral
01:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
Jeff will be missed by many. He was a guy that would do anything he could to help wherever and whenever he could. Jeff will remain in our hearts forever. He was one of kind. I can hear him now calling down from heaven, I heard that!
Carol OBrien
Friend
July 15, 2020
Jeff was a very capable man who had a talent for figuring things out and for getting things done. We had many good experiences together, and we enjoyed being around "old iron vehicles" and seeing successes in motor vehicle restorations and operations. I will miss being with him and hearing his stories.
Jim Fant
Friend
