Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery Michael Mason Upton.

Service Information
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon , IL 61938
(217)-235-0333

Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon , IL 61938

Obituary

MATTOON -- Jeffery Michael Mason Upton, affectionately known as Buff, 44, of Mattoon slipped into the blackest night at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home.Family and friends will gather to share memories of Jeff and celebrate his life at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Friendship Park, 1698 Lafayette Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 with treasured friend, J Kroencke, officiating. A visitation for family and friends to share their sorrow and love will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Schilling Funeral Home. For both events, casual dress and superhero t-shirts are requested but not required. No Wolverine shirts though, Jeff considered him nothing more than a 'glorified sidekick'. Born on March 21, 1975 in Danville, Indiana, Jeff was the son of James and Judy (Mason) Upton. After many years of telling Tara Melissa (Campbell) Osborn "The ring, it chose you.", she finally caved. Jeff's brightest day was August 18, 2018, when she became his wife and crazy sleepover partner for life. Buff leaves behind his soulmate, bestie and wife,Tara Upton of Mattoon, IL; not only stepchildren but friends, Adam Hall and Skylar (Justin Ballard) Osborn; brothers and sisters, James Upton Jr., John and Marty Upton, Chris Helton and Linda Upton, Tami and Richard Campbell-Bishop; nieces and nephews, Desiree and CJ (Upton)Behl, Matt, Gracie, James III, and Joseph Upton, Jordan Herschberger and Jalen Herschberger, Chanda, Estrella, Cheyenne, and Junior Olalde, Alex, Jeremiah, and Prudence Campbell-Bishop ; stepfather, Rick Helton; inlaws, William and Ruth Campbell; the fur-babies, Walter, Willie, Gizmo, and Baby Girl; a huge loving extended family, not only by blood but by choice, he loved you 3000. Jeff's mom and dad were there to greet Jeff, and his cat Gadget joined him shortly after he passed.Few could compete with Jeff's knowledge about comic books, superheroes, horror movies, kaiju, and the Blues, but his true passion was being a vintage toy dealer. Tara said he sold toys to support his bad toy habits. His collection spurred shock and fascination in every child he invited to see his mancave stuffed to the ceiling with toys. Kids loved Jeff because he was one of them. At 4 and 44, Junior and Jeff had an especially close bond. Junebug's face lit up if Tara brought Jeff over to play, but Jeff enjoyed it as much as Junior. Although Jeff had never really been an animal person, but Tara's fur-babies won him over and he became their papa. He and Gizmo were especially close, his 'kittah bestie'. If little kids and pets could vote, he would have been President. Jeff had the power to control a room with comedy. Whether it be physical comedy, a funny voice, an impression, or just a witty quip tears of laughter would flow quickly around him. He was not just a one trick pony.Friendship Park was chosen because it was Jeff's favorite place in Mattoon since there aren't any comic shops. Tara and Jeff grew up two blocks apart, just down the street. When he was a boy, Jeff would go to the old news stand, buy comics and a bottle of pop, taking them to the park to enjoy. Years later, he and his sweet mother would sit in the park and talk. That time with her was so precious to Jeff. Last year, he and Tara were married there, and every time they went by, Jeff's green eyes would shine and he would point to the spot and say, "That's where I married my baby". There will be tears, but more importantly, there will be laughter. Friends and family are invited to share a special memory of Jeff in a place so special to him.Tara has requested no flowers but instead will distribute any memorial donations to Coles County Animal Shelter and a variety of animal rescue organizations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.

