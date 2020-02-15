Jeffrey "Jeff" Alan Draper

CROWN POINT, IN - Jeffrey "Jeff" Alan Draper, age 68, of Crown Point, passed away on February 13 2020. He was born in Gary, Indiana to the parents of John Marshall Draper and Janet (Adank) Draper-Nutt. Jeff graduated from Indiana University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He remained a spirited Hoosier basketball fan, a passion he shared with his son. Jeff worked as a financial advisor at Prudential for 47 years. Jeff had a gift for making everyone he met a friend and turning even the most mundane gathering into a party. He was a member of the Methodist Hospital Foundation Board.

Jeff is survived by his wife Nancy (Dunklau) Draper, Daughter Jennifer Draper, Son Andrew Draper, Daughter-Molly Draper. Brothers John Draper (Sally) and Joel Draper (Cheri). You may visit with the family on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral service takes place on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:000 a.m. at BURNS, Crown Point.

In lieu of flowers donations to Methodist Hospital Foundation Board. www.burnsfuneral.com