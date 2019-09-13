Jeffrey Alan Lowe

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jeffrey Alan Lowe, 45, of East Chicago, IN, departed this life on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He leaves behind his loving and devoted mother, Alberta Lowe; brother, Eric Lowe; three children: Jazarie, Andrew and Tynia; aunts: Roberta Lowe, Minnie Phillips and Betty (Robert) Burts; special cousins: Anthony (Michelle) Lowe, Randall (Monique) Washington and Sylinda Phillips; great aunt, Gertha Tarver; great uncle, Richard (Joyce) Darnell and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Greater First Church 4862 Olcott Avenue East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation two hour prior to service. Bishop Tavis L. Grant, Officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.